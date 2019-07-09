Cesaro vs. Aleister Black is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.
Well, look who picked a fight with @WWEAleister...#SDLive @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/R0InaOMMCX— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2019
The Swiss Superman revealed himself to be the mystery man who recently knocked on Black's door looking for a fight, as seen above. It was first reported several weeks back, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE had plans to do Cesaro vs. Black at Extreme Rules. Cesaro is still listed as a member of the RAW roster.
The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:
Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match
Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos vs. The Revival (c)
No Holds Barred Match
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
Last Man Standing Match
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Cesaro vs. Aleister Black