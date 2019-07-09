Cesaro vs. Aleister Black is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.

The Swiss Superman revealed himself to be the mystery man who recently knocked on Black's door looking for a fight, as seen above. It was first reported several weeks back, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE had plans to do Cesaro vs. Black at Extreme Rules. Cesaro is still listed as a member of the RAW roster.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black