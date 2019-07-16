- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Worcester, MA in this new video. As noted, tonight's show will feature Extreme Rules fallout, a Town Hall hosted by Shane McMahon, a career-altering announcement from Daniel Bryan, The Kabuki Warriors vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics with the titles on the line, plus Ember Moon and a mystery partner vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

- "Go!" by The Black Keys has been announced as the first official theme song for the 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Matches confirmed for SummerSlam as of this writing are Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Michael Cole started noting on commentary this past weekend at Extreme Rules that SummerSlam is sold out. He also mentioned this during RAW commentary.

- As seen below, WWE has just announced Jack Gallagher vs. Chad Gable for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. They also announced Akira Tozawa vs. Samir Singh.

We noted before that Mike Kanellis will also be in action as 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is forcing him to compete. No opponent has been named for Kanellis as of this writing. A new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is also being teased for tonight.