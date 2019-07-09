- WWE continued the "man of few words" storyline with Shelton Benjamin on this week's SmackDown. The first of these strange new vignettes aired last week. This week's segment saw Benjamin, who is celebrating his 44th birthday today, just walk away after being asked about the main event of Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler. Above is video from the segment.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair. Bayley appeared on the SmackDown broadcast for the Extreme Rules contract signing with Nikki Cross, but Flair once again did not appear this week.

Charlotte has not appeared on SmackDown since losing the Triple Threat on June 4 with Carmella and winner Alexa Bliss, which earned Bliss her match with Bayley at WWE Stomping Grounds last month. Flair had some time off after that to be with Andrade due to the passing of his mother. Flair was back in WWE live event action on Monday night in Glens Falls, NY, working a Triple Threat with Liv Morgan and winner Ember Moon.

- As noted, it was revealed on this week's SmackDown that Cesaro is the one who knocked on Aleister Black's door last week looking for a fight. Cesaro vs. Black was then confirmed for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The RAW Superstar took to Twitter after SmackDown to taunt Black.

"I'm the one who knocks," Cesaro wrote.

Below is Cesaro's tweet along with video of their SmackDown segment: