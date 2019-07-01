Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Express News and was asked about passing the record of 17 world title wins held by her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte said she's more focused on being the best Superstar in WWE.

"I joked about it one time on TV that 'Hey, I am more than halfway to beating my dad's record,' but to me it is more about my work and about getting better," Flair said. "I feel like the Queen is the Queen with or without the title. So, it is one of those things where if I do pass the record it is because … I won't take no for an answer and I won't settle until I get better and get in that next storyline. And whatever role I need to play, I'll play."

Regarding her lengthy feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch that began last year, Flair said she lost something during those nine months and she became soft.

"I just wasn't having that same intensity in the ring. I know I am a badass, but I think I lost that. It took me realizing it is OK to be good. It is OK to have all of these accomplishments," Flair said. "When I got to Survivor Series, I think the fans saw a switch in my character. It was a complete 180. It is just learning in different rivalries how to present yourself. Eventually, it ended up turning me into a bad guy."

Flair added that she currently has her sights set on being in the main event of WrestleMania 36 in 2020.