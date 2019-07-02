Charlotte Flair recently spoke with MySanAntonio.com to promote tonight's WWE SmackDown. When asked about Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being hired as the new Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown, Flair said the hires are exciting, but they won't change her role.

"I think it is great, and they are both very talented men with creative minds, but we have so many writers and people that work with us on creative. It is exciting, but it is doesn't change my role," Flair said. "However, having two people that have been a part of the industry for so long and seen the changes and been with different companies and back, I think that it adds a lot to them being really good in that role and helps bring new stories."

Regarding the blue brand moving to Fox Friday nights in October, Flair said the move to Fox is a huge opportunity for the show. She also commented on how it will come down to the USA Network vs. Fox.

"It is a huge opportunity for us, reaching a whole different audience," Flair said. "Especially being on Fox, it adds a level of legitimacy to the industry, since it is known as a sports channel.

"The move on Friday nights is going to be huge, too, moving to the weekend and then adding competition. It's USA versus Fox. I know it is the same company, but whoever is on Smackdown is going to be better than Raw, and whoever is on Raw will want to be better than Smackdown."