- Last night's WWE SmackDown saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley attack SummerSlam opponent Ember Moon following their tag team loss to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Above is post-match video of Bayley talking to Kayla Braxton about what happened. Bayley said she's a professional and teamed with Moon because she was told to, but she wasn't going to forget what Moon did to her last week.

"I knew Ember was going to be a helluva competitor and that's why I chose her as my opponent, but I didn't know she was going to be that type of competitor - the one that takes advantage of me, the one that does stuff behind my back, the one that sees an opportunity even if it's behind my back and decides to just be that type of person. I've dealt with too many people like that in my career and I've learned from them, and that's why I'm here right now. So, Ember's going to find out who I've become after all these years and that is a Grand Slam Champion, and that didn't happen over night, or over falling for these things, over and over and over again," Bayley said.

Bayley went on to say "what goes around comes around" in regards to the attack. She said she's been that person in the past but this time she had to stand up for herself, because what kind of champion would she be if she didn't.

- Next Tuesday's episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network will focus on The Miz struggling with his recent babyface turn in WWE. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

"Heel No More: Mike struggles with his new good guy image in the WWE; Maryse wants Mike to be a better listener."

- Charly Caruso had some time off this week, which is why she did not work WWE RAW or SmackDown. She confirmed on Twitter that she will be back next Monday. Caruso did work her ESPN gig this week, appearing on First Take. She will be back on First Take tomorrow and Friday, from 10am until 12 noon ET.

"When you kick off the show with a compliment from @stephenasmith, you know it's going to be a good day!! And, the newest great debate continued: Mahomes vs Rodgers as the better QB?! I'll be back in the driver's seat tomorrow and Friday, so tune into @firsttake on @espn 10-noon EST," Caruso wrote about today's First Take appearance.

