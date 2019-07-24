Rey Mysterio recently had high praise for Andrade and seems him as a future star in WWE. He also compared him to Eddie Guerrero who is the gold standard for wrestlers of Mexican descent and Chavo Guerrero responded to that comparison when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"First of all, there's no one like Eddie. But, I wrestled Andrade only once…and it was what it was. It was in a tag team so we didn't really get too much into it. But Rey would know because of the knock-down, drag-out matches he's had with both of them," stated Guerrero.

Just like Eddie, Andrade does the Three Amigos because he sees it as a tribute to Eddie and Chavo reacted to that news.

"I hate him [laughs]. No, that's great. The reason I do the Three Amigos is as a tribute to Eddie, so anybody who does that move is a tribute to the person who originally did it," Guerrero said before adding that anyone doing the Pedigree does it as a tribue to Triple H and the same for the chop that elicits 'Wooo!' as a tribute to Ric Flair.

"You emulate people because you see something that works and that you're a fan of. Obviously, Andrade is a fan of Eddie and of that move-set…So hat's off to him. That's great that he's keeping the memory alive."

Guerrero mentioned that on a recent Stone Cold Steve Austin podcast, Chavo said that Eddie was "the best ten years before he passed away" and that it took his death for others to realize that.

"It kind of sucks but that's how it always is when people pass away in their prime," Guerrero said before bringing up others like Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix who also died young.

Guerrero is an actor and fight coordinator for the Netflix series GLOW and he talked about the new addition of Geena Davis to the cast for Season Three.

"It was really cool as I had to keep it quiet for a while until the press statement went out that she's actually a part of it. I didn't get to work with her as much as I would have liked to but what a really cool lady," said Guerrero.

He then added that he is not allowed to reveal if she actually wrestles in the season yet, as you'll have to tune in to see. Guerrero was then asked if he ever got to find out if Davis was a pro wrestling fan.

"I really didn't get into that with her. I wish I would have, but I was just in a work capacity with her," Guerrero stated before recalling that he did get to see a birthday cake slammed in Davis' face while on set.

One of the GLOW actresses, Alison Brie, recently appeared on the cover of ESPN The Magazine alongside Becky Lynch. Guerrero talked about his reaction to seeing that.

"Man, that was so awesome. I texted Alison, 'Hey, did you ever think when you took this job that you'd be landing on the cover of ESPN as a wrestler?' She said no and was really tripping out. I told her that even though she never thought about being the face of wrestling, she really is and there's a lot of responsibility that goes with that because there's people looking to her to be a voice," said Guerrero.

Now 25 years into his pro career, Guerrero talked about still being a fan and still being a mark.

"You never stop being a fan and I love when fans come to me and ask for a picture. They'll be like, 'I'm marking out.' But you don't understand, we're all marks; we're in this business because we're marks. But we love the business and I never stopped being a fan," said Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero returns as the fight co-ordinator for GLOW season three which will be released August 9th on Netflix. You can follow Chavo on Twitter @MexWarrior.

