- Above is the new trailer for The Rock's "Jumanji - The Next Level" movie, which hits theaters on December 13.

- WWE stock was up 1.72% today, closing at $73.45 per share. Today's high was $74.08 and the low was $72.86.

- Chelsea Green returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE NXT live event from Venice, Florida. She teamed with Deonna Purrazzo for a loss to Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane. Green had been out of action since March 13 after suffering a broken wrist during a NXT TV tapings dark match against Jessie Elaban.

Below are post-match comments from Green along with a few photos from the return:

loooooookie here. I'm back and I'm about to light this division on fire.