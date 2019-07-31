AEW has announced The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners for the upcoming AEW on TNT premiere episode.

Below is the updated line-up for AEW's first-ever TV episode on TNT:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

The AEW on TNT TV show will premiere live from 8pm - 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this coming Friday via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster, and will cost $250 (includes the first three rows of floor ringside sections, with an AEW-designed commemorative take-home chair), $90, $75, $50, $35, and $20.

Stay tuned for more updates on AEW and TNT. It's believed that the name of the show will be revealed this week, along with details for some of the other upcoming TV tapings.

