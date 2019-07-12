Earlier this afternoon Chris Jericho made several announcements about his cruise on his official Instagram. He announced three AEW guests that are coming on the cruise, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes (he was the first AEW star to be announced for the cruise), Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and MJF.

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux will be a round trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from January 20-24, 2020.

The guest of honor is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, guest cruise director is Vickie Guerrero, and the host is Brad Williams. To learn more about the event, please click here.

Below are Jericho's announcements: