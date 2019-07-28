- Above is the full match between Kazuchika Okada and Dalton Castle from ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV in 2016. Okada would take out Castle with the rainmaker for the victory.

- Last year, matches from Chris Jericho's cruise were shown on FITE via a tape delay, but it looks like next year he has something bigger planned. A fan on Twitter asked how it would be shown next year, maybe via FITE (again) or B/R Live? Jericho responded, "We are gonna do something even better." The cruise will set sail out of Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from January 20-24.

- A couple days ago a 427-foot wide asteroid (which could destroy an entire city) passed within 45,000 miles of Earth. Astronomers weren't aware of it until just days before it flew by. AEW's resident dinosaur, Luchasaurus, saw the story and commented on Twitter, "Oh God, please not again."