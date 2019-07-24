Chris Jericho will be celebrating the 29th anniversary of his pro wrestling career when AEW's weekly TNT TV show premieres on Wednesday, October 2 at 8pm ET.

Jericho took to Instagram today and noted that October 2 marks 29 years since he made his pro wrestling debut at an indie event in Alberta, Canada, in a ten-minute time limit draw against Lance Storm.

"It's official...on the exact 29 Year anniversary of my wrestling career, a whole new chapter starts as @allelitewrestling debuts on @tntdrama! At 8p on Oct 2, 2019, we go LIVE nationwide EVERY WEEK starting at the @capitalonearena in #WashingtonDC! Tix go onsale soon...get ready to become a part of HISTORY!," Jericho wrote.

Jericho also re-posted the AEW TNT trailer and continued the storyline where he's still expecting everyone to thank him for AEW's success.

"And it's live, and it features me, Chris Jericho. What more do you want? I expect you to be there October 2, I expect you to be there every single Wednesday and most important of all, I expect all of you to thank me for AEW even being on TNT in the first place," Jericho said.

Jericho will face "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event of the August 31 All Out pay-per-view to crown the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

You can see both of Jericho's Instagram posts below: