As noted, Chris Jericho will have a "live mic" at AEW's Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. Above is a new promo from Jericho to push the segment. Jericho said he's coming to tell everyone what they need to hear, and he still wants his "thank you" from AEW.

"Saturday, July 13, Fight for the Fallen, one of the greatest nights in pro wrestling history," Jericho said. "A great night for the people of Jacksonville, a great night for the wrestling world, not a great night for the AEW roster, not a great night for the AEW heads of state, living in their ivory towers, looking down and saying, 'Look what we've created.' And all the hopeful dreamers on the roster going, 'We just want to put on a good show for the fans.' f--k the fans.

"I'm Chris Jericho. I built this place, I put it on the map, I got a TV deal with the TNT network. You think that ever would've happened without me on the AEW roster? Yes, I still want me thank you and guess what? If I don't get it, in Jacksonville, you made another mistake because you gave me a live mic. What's Chris Jericho going to say at Fight for the Fallen? Is it gonna be controversial? Is it gonna be loud and abrasive? Is it gonna hurt some feelings? Yes to all three, but more importantly, it's going to tell you what you need to hear, AEW, not what you want to hear.

"Chris Jericho is coming to Jacksonville. I might hurt a few feelings, I might make a couple people mad at me. That's too bad because you need to hear it and you need to realize who and what Chris Jericho is, and has done for AEW. And I got a couple other thoughts, too. About All Out, about Adam Page, about all of you. So, I'll see you in Jacksonville 'with my live mic and it's going to be a bomb, it's going to be an explosion, it's going to be fire.' I don't need all that pomp and circumstance. I don't need any of that BS because I'm Chris Jericho, just showing up at Fight for the Fallen makes it a much better show. Don't ya think? See ya in Jacksonville this Saturday. You're welcome."

We noted before how Jericho commented on Instagram earlier this week and said he's pissed off, to promote Saturday's segment. "A LIVE MIC and A PISSED OFF #CHRISJERICHO at #FightForTheFallen? Let's just say you won't believe what Im gonna say....," Jericho wrote in the post below.

Jericho's next match is scheduled for the August 31 All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. He and "Hangman" Adam Page will main event that show to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Page will face Kip Sabian at Fight for the Fallen on Saturday.