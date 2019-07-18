Current AEW superstar Chris Jericho recalled a humorous story on Inside The Ropes involving Jon Moxley, f.k.a. Dean Ambrose at the time, while the two feuded during their runs in WWE.

In the video above published this week, Jericho spoke about his Highlight Reel segments involving a prop plant that became an iconic symbol during the tail end of his latest WWE run as well as how the fan's fascination with 'Mitch The Plant' became such a phenomenon.

"The idea was to have a Highlight Reel with Ambrose and hit him with the potted plant," Jericho said. "So, we do the angle and I hit him with the plant. He misses SmackDown the next week. He's got a contusion. He's got a concussion, he's got all these injuries. But all anybody was talking about was the potted plant being broken. Some genius at WWE.com gave it the name of 'Mitch The Potted Plant'. I was like, 'No, stop it, this is an assault with a deadly weapon.' It's a potted plant. You hit someone in the head with a potted plant, it's going to f*** you up. But all they cared about was Mitch the Potted Plant R.I.P.

"So we moved on, the idea after that was for the revenge for me killing Mitch the Potted Plant, was Ambrose would destroy my jacket... he proceeds to destroy my jacket. Now this f***ing jacket, just when Brodus Clay put it on, killed the whole side. Now, Ambrose is hitting it with a hammer, tearing it apart piece by piece, he's ripping it to shreds and the f***ing thing is still blinking."

Jericho also spoke about Moxley getting Vince McMahon to approve the use of thumb tacks during their 2016 Extreme Rules Asylum match. Jericho admitted that the painful spot he took on thumb tacks led to a funny moment backstage afterwards.

"Ambrose was like, 'I really want to ask Vince to use thumb tacks.' A few weeks before the match, I get a text from Ambrose, 'Vince is going to let us use thumb tacks.' Vince decided that I was going lose. That means I have to take the bump in the thumb tacks..."

"[After the match], I go backstage and say, 'I want you all to film this and I want a bucket and you guys are going to count how many tacks are in my body right now.' They go all the way up to sixty eight. It's no fun being hardcore, save that s**t for the indies. I go to sit down and I feel something stab me right in my ass... There's one more tack sticking out of my right buttock. I pull it out and there was your sixty nine tacks. It's a real f***ing number. Sixty nine tacks pulled out of my body, there you go."

Jericho is scheduled to face Adam Page to crown the first ever AEW Heavyweight Champion at AEW All Out on August 31st.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.