As noted, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin is working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. This would be Sabin's first WWE gig of any kind.

The WWE PC Twitter account posted this video of Sabin talking about his love for pro wrestling and what he hopes to bring to the Performance Center this week.

"My name is Joshua Edward Harter, also known as Chris Sabin," he said. "I've been a professional wrestler for 19 years. I've been a big fan of wrestling for most of my life. The first VHS tape that I ever owned was the 1993 Royal Rumble. It was the first pay-per-view my parents ever let me order and I recorded it, and I watched it over and over and over, and wrestling, more specifically WWE, just kind of took over my life from there. It was a good time to be a wrestling fan in the 90s.

"I love wrestling, I'm very passionate about it, and I hope that I can bring some of that passion here to the Performance Center, and help some people out, and just be a positive force here."

