- The new WWE Ride Along episode with Ricochet and Aleister Black in one car, and Heavy Machinery in the other, is now live on the WWE Network. Above is a clip with Ricochet and Black talking about a rough 11 day tour with the main roster and WWE NXT. Ricochet also talks about tweaking his back during an entrance with Black.

- The WWE NXT TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12 from Full Sail University quickly sold out after going on sale this past Friday morning. These tapings should cover most of the build to the "Takeover: WarGames III" event during WWE Survivor Series weekend on Saturday, November 23. The next NXT TV tapings are scheduled for Thursday, August 15 from Full Sail, just days after the "Takeover: Toronto II" event during SummerSlam weekend.

- Former TNA and ROH star Chris Sabin is working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Sabin tweeted about being in Orlando and then posted a shot of the PC logo, as seen below.

He wrote, "Such a strange, almost nostalgic feeling it is to be in Orlando again."