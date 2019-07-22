- Above is new backstage video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Christian at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL ahead of tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special. Christian indicated that he might have his eye on the WWE 24/7 Title tonight. He also joked about coming back and seeing familiar faces at RAW, some who are upset at comments he's made about them during his podcasts with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

- Speaking of the WWE 24/7 Title, below is a quick backstage video with Schreiber talking with Drake Maverick's wife Renee Michelle at tonight's RAW. Renee says she will finally consummate the marriage with Maverick if he can take back the WWE 24/7 Title from champion R-Truth on tonight's RAW.

- As noted, a special sneak peek episode of the rest of "Miz & Mrs." season 1 will air on the USA Network after tonight's RAW Reunion goes off the air. The show will air after Tuesday's SmackDown at 10:30pm ET, and the show will then return to its regularly scheduled time of 10pm ET beginning on August 6. It's rumored that The Miz and Maryse will be on tonight's RAW to promote the return of the docuseries.