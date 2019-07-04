In the video above is the first trailer for the horror movie Rabid, which stars Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth with CM Punk and AJ Lee in supporting roles. Please note that the trailer contains strong language.

The film is a remake of the 1977 David Cronenberg movie of the same name. It was written and directed by The Soska Twins, who also directed several movie for WWE Studios, including Vendetta and See No Evil 2 starring Kane.

Punk plays a character named "Billy" and appears at the 1:47 mark of the trailer. AJ plays a character named "Kira", however is not featured in the trailer.

The movie is set to premiere at the Frightfest film festival in the UK on Monday, August 26th. There is currently no release date for the film.

You can check out the official synopsis and poster for the movie below. Punk is mentioned by his real name, Phil Brooks, in the poster, while he's referenced as "CM Punk" in the trailer.

The hugely anticipated remake of David Cronenberg's body horror classic from AMERICAN MARY directors, The Soska Sisters. What happens when you realize to achieve your dreams you have to live a nightmare? Rose wants to become a famous designer in the fashion world, but a terrible accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition. Undergoing a radical untested stem cell treatment, wallflower Rose turns into the belle of the ball and starts to realize her ambitions. But everything in life comes at a price and Rose's new found perfection is no exception as she unwittingly sets off a bloody spiral of contagion.