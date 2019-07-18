Former WWE Champion CM Punk will be appearing at the big Starrcast III convention in Chicago during Labor Day weekend.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated noted on Twitter today that Punk will be the new headliner for the convention. Punk will reportedly participate in a one-on-one interview.

Punk has stayed away from wrestling fan conventions, for the most part, since leaving WWE in 2014.

The appearance at Starrcast will lead to more speculation on Punk debuting for AEW at their All Out pay-per-view, which takes place near Chicago during Starrcast III weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on Punk's appearance at Starrcast.