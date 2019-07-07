Longtime CMLL owner Francisco Alonso Lutteroth has passed away on July 6 at age 67, according to CMLL's social meda accounts.

Alonso began working in CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) in 1975 and took control of the company in 1987. Under his control in 1991 was when the original name EMLL was changed to CMLL.

Francisco Alonso Lutteroth was the grandson of the founder of the promotion, Salvador Lutteroth. Francisco's daughter Sofía Alonso is currently the Commercial Director of the CMLL.