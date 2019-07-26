Ring of Honor announced today that CMLL star Felino will be making his ROH debut on Aug. 24 at Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Felino is a three-time former CMLL World Welterweight Champion, Mexican National Welterweight Champion, and a two-time Mexican National Trios Champion.

ROH also announced that CMLL star Okumura will be at Saturday Night at Center Stage. In 2016, Okumura teamed with Ultimo Guerrero and Hechicero in a tournament to crown the inaugural ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, where they advanced to the semifinals.

Felino and Okumura will be at ROH's Honor For All in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 25 too. Their opponents haven't been announced yet for either event.