- Above, Brandi Rhodes spoke to Jennifer Decker after picking up the win over Allie at AEW Fight for the Fallen. Brandi was asked about Awesome Kong being in her corner for the match.

"I mean if you can have insurance, would you not?" Brandi asked. "I don't get in that ring without health insurance, why on Earth would I get in that ring without personal insurance? She's a friend of mine, but she does work as security detail sometimes, and I felt like this was an environment in which I wanted that."

- At last night's AAA Conquista Total Gira the partnership between AEW and AAA continued with Cody teaming up with MJF in a losing effort (MJF took the pin) to Daga and Taurus.

- Also at last night's AAA event, Konnan sent a message to Cody, which you can see in the video below.

"When you come to Mexico, you check in with me!" Konnan began. "You want to make any power moves, you check in with me! AEW is taking baby steps—AAA has been running the game for 27 years. You could come sit under the learning tree, instead of giving dumb one-liners and trying to bury me. Let me tell you something, if you don't heed my advice, it will be the worst mistake you ever made since you decided to grow that goofy mustache a couple of years go."