- The above video is Allie after her match during AEW Fyter Fest. In the video, Allie talks about her AEW debut and upcoming match with Brandi Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida on July 13.

- Cody Rhodes lastest book signing will be taking place on July 14 at Barnes & Noble in Jacksonville, Florida. According to his tweet, Brandi will be there too, free signings with book purchase, and only 100 tickets available. Other dates are July 16 at the Dave & Buster's in Atlanta, Georgia and a sold-out event in Chicago, Illinois at Pro Wrestling Tees.

His book is called Cody Heart of the Mountain. The book is part of The Elite Team Series.

Next Sunday July 14th in Jacksonville! Book signing & meet/greet ?????? pic.twitter.com/q8NGlqPbxQ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2019

- Below is a video from The Young Bucks who are currently at Florida Supercon. The two aren't the only wrestlers who made their appearance at the event, Mick Foley, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Josh Woods, Zeda Zhang, Leva Bates, Diamante, and Kimber Lee are also there.