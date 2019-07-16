- As seen above and below, Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald has released footage from Cody Rhodes' book signing at Barnes & Noble in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, the day after AEW Fight for the Fallen. Varsallone noted that a large crowd came out to get signed copies of Cody's "Cody Heart of the Mountain" book for kids. The new book fro Trism Books retails for $16.95. You can order the hardcover and the Kindle versions of the book at a sale price via this link.

- Speaking of Cody's book, he and Brandi Rhodes will be signing copies at Dave & Buster's in Marietta, GA on Friday and Pro Wrestling Tees in Chicago on Friday. Brandi tweeted the following on the appearances:

ATLANTA...you've asked us to do a meet and greet here. So see you Friday. (details below) pic.twitter.com/pufsBausNf — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 16, 2019

- AEW partner Oriental Wrestling Entertainment has announced a special OWE vs. AEW match for their event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, August 10. The SoCal Uncensored vs. Shanghai China Uncensored feud will continue as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian face Gaia Hox and Rekka in tag team action. Below is a promo for the event: