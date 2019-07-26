AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this evening and responded to a fan question about CM Punk and recent comments Punk made during his ESPN interview. Cody said he believes Punk was misquoted, but he also wouldn't be surprised to see Punk return to WWE.

As noted, Punk spoke with ESPN and discussed his upcoming appearance at Starrcast III during AEW's All Out weekend near Chicago, and how fans expect him to show up at the pay-per-view because of the convention appearance. Punk was asked to confirm that there is nothing imminent between he and AEW.

He mentioned an offer from AEW and said, "The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don't even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, "Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk." I'm kind of damned if I do, damned if I don't. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

He continued, "It was texted through three people and an offer came in through text. This is like a month ago, maybe." Punk was asked if it was specifically an offer for All Out. He responded, "I think it was just a general offer. I never could have done the last one in Vegas [Double or Nothing], because I was in California for CFFC."

Cody said he believes Punk was misquoted, and revealed that one of the AEW higher-ups did meet with Punk. Cody also said there was not a contracted offer made to Punk.

"I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn't connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn't be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it," Cody wrote.

Punk talked more about AEW, fans wanting him to debut at All Out, why he's doing Starrcast, his future in pro wrestling and MMA, and more in the interview. You can read those highlights by clicking here.

Punk also stated in his ESPN interview that he does not expect to be involved in pro wrestling at the end of 2020, adding that he's not the same guy he was when he left WWE back in 2014.

You can see Cody's full tweet below: