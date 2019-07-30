The first match announcement for the first-ever AEW on TNT episode will be made later today at 12 noon ET.

There's no word yet on what match will be announced, but AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he will be a competitor in the match.

"Honored to be part of the 1st match announced for @AEWonTNT," Rhodes wrote.

As we've noted, AEW on TNT will premiere from 8pm - 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will cost $250 (within the first three rows of floor ringside sections, seat location includes an AEW-designed commemorative take-home chair once the event is over), $90, $75, $50, $35, and $20.

Stay tuned for news on the first AEW on TNT match announcement, and more on the TV show including the title.

You can see Cody's full tweet below: