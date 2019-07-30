Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara has been announced for the first-ever AEW on TNT TV episode.

AEW on TNT will premiere live from 8pm - 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will cost $250 (within the first three rows of floor ringside sections, seat location includes an AEW-designed commemorative take-home chair once the event is over), $90, $75, $50, $35, and $20.

It's believed that the title of the AEW TV show will be revealed soon, along with dates and locations for the other upcoming TV tapings.

