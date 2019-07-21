- The video above is from WWE's Official Facebook Page. They shared the video in honor of National Ice Cream Day.
- Below are spoiler plotlines for Miz & Mrs, which is returning this week on the USA Network:
* 7/23: "Mike and Maryse host a dinner party for a famous chef. An impulse purchase blows up in Mike's face."
* 7/30: "Mike puts Monroe through crawling boot camp, then goes overboard when baby-proofing Castle Marmiz."
* 8/6: "Mike struggles with his new "good guy" image in the WWE. Maryse wants Mike to be a better listener."
* 8/13: "Mike drags Maryse to a Renaissance Faire to be treated like royalty; the Mizanins battle a snake."
* 8/20: "Maryse's family comes to visit the couple in Austin, Texas; Mike loses Maryse's title after losing a bet."
- Country Singer Jason Aldean shared a post on Twitter that he met Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Aldean wrote, "Met @TripleH and @StephMcMahon tonite at my show and they couldn't have been cooler. Thanks for coming out! #gilford."
Below is his tweet:
Met @TripleH and @StephMcMahon tonite at my show and they couldn't have been cooler. Thanks for coming out! #gilford pic.twitter.com/XtkrX2ppcL— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 21, 2019