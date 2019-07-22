- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special in this new video.

- NBC Channel 8 in Tampa, FL briefly spoke with Natalya and WWE's Senior Vice President of Special Events John Saboor to promote tonight's RAW Reunion from the Amalie Arena in Tampa. It was noted that tonight's show is not sold out and plenty of upper level $25 tickets are still available.

Saboor also talked about Tampa's Raymond James Stadium hosting WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020. He said over 165,000 fans are expected at ticketed WWE events that week, from all 50 states and 40 countries.

"Well in many respects, this [RAW Reunion] feels like a hometown celebration for WWE where so many of our WWE Superstars call your city home. And I'll tell you there is much in the way of positive heritage over decades between WWE and all of Tampa Bay," Saboor said. "And we're so excited to be bringing our fifth presentation of WrestleMania back to the state of Florida and our first presentation of WrestleMania within Tampa Bay. That heritage is something to celebrate, and I'll tell you, that was such an enormously weighted and positive factor in our decision to come."

- WWE Hall of Famer and producer D-Von Dudley recorded this video at the weekend WWE live event in Orlando to hype tonight's RAW Reunion show. D-Von won't be joined by Bubba Ray Dudley tonight, but he's still teasing a possible table bump.

"You know something, I'm feeling great," D-Von said. "Monday Night RAW, the RAW Reunion. So many WWE Superstars and former Superstars - Ric Flair, Triple H, DX, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Rikishi. You're gonna see so many of these Superstars and current Superstars on today's roster, intermingling with yesterday. And you know something, one of the greatest things that I like about this is, the 24-time World Tag Team Champion, The Dudley Boys, D-Von Dudley, well we know a little bit about putting people through tables on nights like this and you might see D-Von Dudley in attendance, putting somebody through a table. So remember, Monday Night RAW, RAW Reunion, USA Network. Oh, my brother... testify!"