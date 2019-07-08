- As noted, the new WWE 24 documentary on Batista will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. WWE 24 "Batista: Dream Chaser" will be presented by the new Stuber movie, which stars Batista and hits theaters this Friday. Above is a clip of The Animal training at the WWE Performance Center before the No Holds Barred loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

- The WWE Network has the Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show scheduled for 6pm ET this coming Sunday, but it's interesting to note that they do not mention a match taking place as they usually do. With that said, there will most likely be a match on the pre-show but WWE has not announced which match that will be. The main Extreme Rules pay-per-view is scheduled to run fro 7pm until 11pm ET. As noted, the WWE 24 special on Batista will replay after Extreme Rules ends.

- It looks WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai could be close to returning to the ring. Kai, who has teased her return several times as of late, tweeted today and wrote, "A matter of weeks..."

Kai has been out of action since December 7 after suffering a torn ACL at the NXT live event in Green Bay, WI. She underwent surgery on January 17. You can see her latest comeback tease tweet below: