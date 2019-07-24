- Team WWE NXT and Team WWE 205 Live both picked up wins in the "Battle of the Brands" on last night's 205 Live episode. As seen above and below, Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza defeated The Lucha House Party in tag team action, but WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak won the non-title main event over Isaiah Scott.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair.

- There's no word yet on why Daniel Bryan did not appear on last night's WWE SmackDown, but we noted before how WWE had updated their official blue brand preview to tease the "career-altering" announcement from Bryan for the second week in a row.

Bryan has been quiet on Twitter as of late, but wife Brie Bella did reveal that they were hiking in Washington State earlier this week.