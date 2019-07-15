WWE has pulled Daniel Bryan from tonight's Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal and replaced him with Sami Zayn.

As noted, the winner of the match will go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. The Battle Royal will feature Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and new SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E.

There's no word yet on if Bryan will still appear for tonight's RAW or why he was pulled from the match, but PWInsider reports that he is backstage at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Battle Royal:

Lesnar's challenger to be named in Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal With Brock Lesnar reinstalled as Universal Champion following his Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Extreme Rules, the business of naming his challenger must be addressed. WWE officials have opened the field and sanctioned a "Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal" between some of the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown, with the winner to challenge The Beast Incarnate at next month's event. The Raw participants are Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn and Rey Mysterio, while SmackDown LIVE will field Randy Orton and freshly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. May the best man win …

Tonight's RAW will also feature Extreme Rules fallout, an appearance by Lesnar, and a women's Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella. The winner will challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.