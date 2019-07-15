Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking with Daniel Bryan after he and Rowan dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The New Day during the triple threat with Heavy Machinery at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night.

"I had this dream. I had this dream that I was going to elevate the tag team division, the entire division and look what happened - it failed. i followed that dream. I followed... I followed the dream, I tried to take all these jokers, all these people that are swiveling their hips. I tried to take them to the main event, I tried to take them to the main event of WrestleMania and I failed," Bryan said.

Bryan continued his rant and got a bit emotional. He ended the promo with cryptic comments on going where he's never gone before.

"I don't think that it was me that failed," Bryan continued. "I think in pursuing this excellence, they brought me down to mediocrity. I was trying to elevate the tag team division but they're un-elevatable. Do you hear that? Un-elevatable. If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to... I have to admire. I have to admire. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do..."

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Bryan, but it's interesting to note that Rowan was nowhere to be seen with Bryan in the post-show segment.