- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW Reunion special.

- WWE's original SmackDown preview for tonight's show did not include an update to last week's Daniel Bryan "career-altering announcement" that never came, but one of the recent updated to the preview have a new Bryan segment teased. You can see the teaser below, which asks if Bryan might finally reveal his plans on tonight's show:

Will Daniel Bryan make his announcement? Last week, Daniel Bryan vowed to make a career-altering announcement that would shake SmackDown LIVE to its core. However, The Planet's Champion left the arena without saying a word, even as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day offered him and Rowan a rematch for the titles. Could Bryan finally reveal his plans to the WWE Universe? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Drake Maverick is trying to get back his WWE 24/7 Title, and his wife. As noted, the WWE 24/7 Title chase on last night's RAW Reunion special ended with Truth pinning Drake for the title, then jumping into a limousine with Renee Michelle as it drove away, leaving a bummed-out Drake at the arena with Carmella. As seen below, Maverick has been tweeting about getting the title, and his wife, back.

"If anybody has seen a limousine speeding out of Tampa FL - THERE HAS BEEN A KIDNAPPING! @RonKillings has my baby! ...He also has my wife," Drake wrote.

The 205 Live General Manager is scheduled to be on tonight's episode to sign a contract with Mike Kanellis for their future match. Drake will likely appear on SmackDown as well.

PLEASE RT



My baby has been kidnapped & I am concerned for her safety.



Any info at all CONTACT ME.#WWE @WWE #SDLive #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/vLBGYDz7CQ — Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 23, 2019