WWE has just announced Big E vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan for tonight's SmackDown episode from San Antonio, TX.
WWE previously announced a face-off between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe for tonight's show, to build to their upcoming match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
It's believed that Big E vs. Bryan could lead to Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Bryan and Rowan being announced for Extreme Rules, for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
WWE earlier announced the following teaser for tonight's SmackDown and the feud with The New Day vs. Bryan and Rowan:
Will The New Day continue to chase after Bryan & Rowan's titles?
With WWE Champion Kofi Kingston preparing for the challenge of Samoa Joe, fellow New Day members Big E & Xavier Woods had quite the week for themselves, pinning SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan in an Eight-Man Elimination Tag Team Match on Raw, then defeating Bryan & Rowan in tag team action last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.
Have The New Day reestablished themselves as a threat to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?