WWE has just announced Big E vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan for tonight's SmackDown episode from San Antonio, TX.

WWE previously announced a face-off between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe for tonight's show, to build to their upcoming match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

It's believed that Big E vs. Bryan could lead to Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Bryan and Rowan being announced for Extreme Rules, for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

WWE earlier announced the following teaser for tonight's SmackDown and the feud with The New Day vs. Bryan and Rowan: