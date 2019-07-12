Darby Allin posted tonight on Twitter about how he feels his AEW debut was overlooked because of Shawn Spears. Allin made his AEW debut at Fyter Fest in a match against Cody Rhodes. The match ended with a 20-minute time-limit draw and then after the match, Shawn Spears came and hit Cody in the head with a chair.

Darby posted on Twitter, "My AEW Wrestling debut was overlooked by Shawn Spears chair shot to Cody. I will have my rematch with Cody sooner or later.....But don't think tomorrow at Fight For The Fallen, I'm not coming for yer head Shawn."

He posted a video too, which he explains that Shawn has stolen everything he has worked for. He also makes fun of the "Perfect 10" gimmick.

Below is Allin's tweet:

My @AEWrestling debut was overlooked by @Perfec10n chair shot to cody.



I will have my rematch with cody sooner or later.....But don't think tomorrow at fight for the fallen i'm not coming for yer head shawn.



Video by @YoderSEC pic.twitter.com/L1LF9xjo6C — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 13, 2019

At tomorrow's AEW Fight For The Fallen, Darby Allin will be partnering with Joey Janela, and Jimmy Havoc to go against Spears, MJF, and Sammy Guevara. The event is taking place at Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

