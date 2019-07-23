Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc is now official for the AEW All Out pay-per-view.
AEW All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from a sold out Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard
The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order
Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin