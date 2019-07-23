Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc is now official for the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

AEW All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from a sold out Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin