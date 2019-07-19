- Above is the latest episode of the "I Just Love Kicks" series from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, courtesy of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 30th episode includes a visit to Pat McAfee on the set of WWE Watch Along at Extreme Rules, to review the Nike Air Fear of God's Orange Pulse kicks from Jerry Lorenzo.

- As noted, Fox will be airing a one-hour WWE SmackDown launch show in September to build to the live Friday night debut on Friday, October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that the special will air on Friday, September 27, which is the final Friday before the big premiere. The idea is that the one-hour special will introduce WWE and their Superstars to the Fox audience, focused on non-wrestling fans. It's believed that there will be no matches, but that has not been confirmed.

It was also reported this week that there's talk of holding the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special as the Fox premiere on October 4. WWE will begin promoting that special in mid-September and word at this week's Fox summit was that there will be a lot of surprises. You can read our full report from the Fox summit, including details on preemption, WWE NXT possibly going up against AEW on TV, how Fox wants WWE to be pushed as a legitimate sport, and more, by clicking here.

- Seth Rollins is looking to share a cold one with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at Monday's RAW Reunion special in Tampa. Austin tweeted a shot of his Broken Skull IPA beers and plugged the return to WWE TV.

"Packing up and getting ready to head out to Tampa, FL for @WWE Monday Night Raw on 7-22-19. I believe in #BYOB. Plenty of Broken Skull IPA @ESBCBrews. Don't worry more ice is on the way. #coldbeer #DTA @WWE #wwe #Raw #RAWReunion," he wrote.

Rollins responded, "Save one for your boy!"

"That's all you had to say. Done," Austin tweeted back.

You can see Austin's videos and their exchange below: