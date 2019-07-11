D'Lo Brown is now back with Impact Wrestling for the third time and was hired this summer to be a full-time producer. He previously had roles within the promotion as a performer and as an agent, now Brown will be tasked with putting together matches for the Impact roster.

Brown talked about how his role came about when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It was a long process and upper management and I talked about it. It's my way of giving back to the next generation of talent. I want to give my insight and experience and lend it to them with their creativity and we can create some special matches," said Brown, who then talked about his specific role within Impact. "Helping talent put their matches together and then calling in the [production truck] for the director. I'm just an overseer of talent's matches."

Brown came up during the Attitude Era and much in wrestling has changed over the last 20 years. He talked about how wrestling is different now than during his heyday.

"Obviously, everything evolves and when you look at sports like football and baseball, it's different than what it was 20 years ago," stated Brown.

"[Wrestling] is a little different now because these guys are so elevated above the mat now. Everything's high-flying when back in the day it was more ground and pound and very few high-flyers other than Luchadores. Now you've got guys like Michael Elgin and Brian Cage elevating and they're super-heavyweights. That's the big difference."

Brown isn't assigned to just the heavyweights or just the Knockouts as he works with pretty much all of the talent backstage.

"I try to get across the locker room. I've done stuff with everybody from Tessa to Elgin to Cage to The Rascalz to Jordynne Grace. It's across the board and I don't find myself with one set of talent as I don't find that to be productive or fair to everyone else," stated Brown who then talked about what a normal day is like for him as an Impact producer.

"Once creative comes down with the idea, you get it in the head and just try to convey what creative is trying to get across to the talent."

Just like a player's coach in sports, Brown has been labeled a "talent-friendly producer" in pro wrestling. He revealed why he embraces having that title.

"I love the label being "wrestler-friendly" because I never wanna be the guy who tells you what to do. I always want to have the talent to shine brightly and have them be the ones who lead the match," Brown said.

"What worked for me in my time may not work today so I don't wanna be like, 'You should wrestle like this.' That's not the way I liked it and I'd say the talent don't like that now. It's a good label; I like it and it gives me a great rapport in the locker room. It has a lot of the kids eager to wanna work with me."



Brown was then complimentary of many of the producers he worked with as a wrestler including Arn Anderson, Jack Lanza and Terry Taylor.

D'Lo Brown now serves as a full-time producer for Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling can be seen every Friday night at 10 pm EST via Pursuit and Twitch.

