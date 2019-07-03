Recently, Dolph Ziggler had a lot to say about taking three months off for his character's sake in the WWE, his comeback and feud with Kofi Kingston, and proving he deserved a shot at the WWE Championship in the first part of his interview with Jason Agnew from the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast.

In the interview, Ziggler addressed the rumors about being offered a backstage role. For a while now, rumors circulated that Ziggler wasn't going to wrestle anymore and was indtead going to have a more prominent role backstage as a producer. Ziggler debunked this rumor; however, he brings up about a time when he was offered another backstage position, once he was officially done being a wrestler down the road.

"Three or four years ago, they (WWE management) said we'd like for you to wrestle here for 20 more years and eventually become an agent one day behind the scenes," Ziggler stated. "I said, I don't know. We'll talk about that when that day comes. That was years and years ago, so that is a totally false thing I guess."

Speaking of backstage roles, it was announced on June 27, that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were now the new executive directors for RAW and SmackDown. Ziggler had some uplifting thoughts on that and if he believed that they would bring change to the product.

"I mean I hope so," Ziggler said. " I've seen this for almost 15 years, me being inside of it not just looking on the outside and hearing rumors and things. I've seen a cycle where things change and different people take over. At the end of the day, Vince McMahon is still the boss and he has created this awesome empire, and I feel like he has the final say, because he's the boss and he's in charge. Seeing how many lines they can give these two different sides, maybe compete with each other, would be really cool and great for everybody. It's also great for other companies around, it's competition. It keeps everybody working."

One of Ziggler's concluding thoughts was about former WWE superstars discussing what it was like to work for the company, and whether or not it's okay for them to talk about it in good light or bad.

This question was brought up because former WWE superstar, Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, made numerous statements back in May on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast about the circumstances he was under in the WWE, and how that drove him to not resign his contract. While several WWE superstars supported his statements; some of them did not. Ziggler's response to his statement was positive and supportive.

"It's a free country man, you can do whatever the hell you want," Ziggler said. " All I can base it on was when he was here, we had a blast. We beat the hell out of each other. We wanted to make the best possible show. I wish him the best man. I hope he goes and does whatever makes him happy, because you got to be happy, or you shouldn't be doing this job."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sunday Night's Main Event with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.