- In the video above, Nikki Bella wants fans to help come up with a new series idea for her YouTube channel. She also reveals her summer plans.

- Dolph Ziggler shared a few thoughts about tomorrow's SmackVille and Monday's episode of RAW. Ziggler tweeted, "Now I fight (in a match that's never happened) for the World Title" about his Triple Threat match that will be taking place tomorrow against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe and for Monday in his match against Universal Champion Seth Rollins he wrote, "I fight an old nemesis in a match that has never been outdone!"

kicked a legends head off, now I fight (in a match that's never happened) for the WORLD TITLE #SMACKVILLE + at #RAW I fight an old nemesis in a match that has NEVER been outdone! That make you marks mad? Good. Think of how I feel...

have to outdo myself, 4 more times pic.twitter.com/aAuajqiIvY — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 27, 2019

- Kane posed with Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace. Grace posted the below photo with the caption, "it's the mayor."