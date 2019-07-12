Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler is expected to be added to the WWE Extreme Rules card, according to John Pollock. The report notes that the match was always scheduled for Sunday's pay-per-view, and is expected to be announced shortly before the show.

It was reported earlier this week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that a decision was made at Wednesday's production meeting that there would be no new matches announced, as two were rumored - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. WWE still has not announced a match for the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, but that should be clarified soon.

Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff.

Below is a look at the card for Sunday, if Owens vs. Ziggler is announced:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler