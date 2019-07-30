The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

WWE officially announced the match on Twitter this afternoon. Ziggler and Miz reignited their rivalry on RAW and SmackDown earlier this month but it was recently reported that WWE had no plans to do Miz vs. Ziggler at SummerSlam.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz