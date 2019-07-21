Back in April, NXT Star Dominik Dijakovic sustained a torn meniscus in his knee that he underwent successful surgery for in May. He was expected to be on the shelf for three months, but made his return to the ring last night at an NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida.

Dijakovic defeated Cezar Bononi in his return match.

Before the injury, Dijakovic was eyeing Velveteen Dream's NXT North American Championship and was initially expected to have a match at last month's NXT TakeOver: XXV.