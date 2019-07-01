After previously losing the WWE 24/7 Title at his wedding, Drake Maverick regained the title on tonight's WWE RAW episode, which was billed as his honeymoon with wife Renee Michelle. Michelle, a former Mae Young Classic competitor, appeared on TV with Drake for angles backstage and at ringside.
This is the beginning of Drake's second reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth began his eighth reign back on the June 24 RAW episode.
Below are a few shots from tonight's angles at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, along with a post-show tweet from Drake:
