The main event of this week's WWE 205 Live episode from Memphis, Tennessee saw 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick defeat Mike Kanellis in an Unsanctioned Match. This was Drake's in-ring debut for the brand that he's been running since January 2018. He won the brutal bout by pinfall after using an Acid Drop as his finisher.

WWE 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis watched the match from backstage, but did not appear in front of the crowd. Maria, who appeared in a brief backstage segment with Mike earlier in the night, looked to be upset at the latest loss by her husband.

Below is post-match video of Drake talking to Sarah Schreiber. Despite winning his in-ring debut for the brand, Drake said he has no plans to continue with in-ring action on Tuesday nights as he is back to focusing on his duties as boss of the brand. He is now on the hunt for a challenger to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak at SummerSlam.

"Sarah, I can honestly say - absolutely not. Absolutely not," Drake said when asked if we can expect to see him wrestling more on 205 Live. "My priorities are back to being a General Manager. That right there is why 205 Live is the best, most physical action you will ever see, on the WWE Network every Tuesday night. But as my duties as General Manager become priority, my first order of action is to find Drew Gulak a challenger at SummerSlam for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship."

Drake's comments on Gulak came after a backstage promo on this week's show, where Gulak asked where his SummerSlam challenger is at. Gulak said no one on the brand has the resolve to step up to him, but it doesn't matter who he ends up facing at SummerSlam because they will have to deal with two things - pain and punishment. You can see that segment below.

Below are shots from the Unsanctioned Match on 205 Live, along with Drake's post-match interview and shots of the WWE 24/7 Champion on the show.