- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Head To Head series, featuring Tony and Jeff of WWE Digital. This episode features a debate on the pros & cons of a potential WWE return for Ronda Rousey. There have been a lot of rumors on Rousey returning to WWE soon as WWE has featured her in online media, and she noted on YouTube how much she misses the action. This new episode is fueling that speculation.

- WWE issued the following today:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND



STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 13, 2019 and the payment date will be September 25, 2019.

- As noted, WWE had plans to film material with Drake Maverick and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth at the San Diego Comic Con this week. WWE just posted this video of Maverick, disguised as a banana, making an appearance at the end of the WWE - Mattel panel with Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rey Mysterio, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Maverick passed out flyers looking for Truth, and continued his hunt for the title. Maverick told the crowd he still hasn't consummated his marriage.