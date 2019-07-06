- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring surprising Superstar rescues. The group included: John Cena assisting The Rock against The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania, Hulk Hogan saving Hornswoggle from Great Khali, and The Undertaker clearing out Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre during their post-match attack on Roman Reigns.

- Today, Lars Sullivan turns 31 years old, WWE sent him well wishes on social media. Sullivan is currently on the shelf for 6-9 months after undergoing knee surgery late last month.

- Below is part four of Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle's honeymoon. Throughout the latest video, Drake posed with his beloved WWE 24/7 Championship as they checked out various attractions. Drake won the title on this past week's RAW by pinning R-Truth while the two were backstage.