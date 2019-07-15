- Above is new video of Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, featuring an appearance by new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and two big matches - a Cross Brand All-Star Battle Royal with the winner advancing to WWE SummerSlam to challenge . The match will feature Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and new SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. WWE also announced a women's Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella with the winner challenging RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

- Speaking of Lynch, Lacey Evans took to Twitter today and said she's not finished with The Man, despite the Winners Take All loss at Extreme Rules last night.

"I touched him just enough to make sure he lost. Mission accomplished.... and @BeckyLynchWWE as long as I'm signed with @wwe I will make your life a living hell," Lynch responded to the tweet on Becky's kendo stick assault after Evans put hands on Rollins.

I touched him just enough to make sure he lost. Mission accomplished.... and @BeckyLynchWWE as long as I'm signed with @wwe I will make your life a living hell. ???? #LikeALady https://t.co/TTseIeDQcC — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 15, 2019

- WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick bailed on last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view after finding "Wanted" flyers from R-Truth when he arrived, but it looks like he and wife Renee Michelle will be back on tonight's RAW. Drake has been tweeting about being unable to consummate his marriage, until now. He indicated a potential riskier-than-usual angle for tonight's RAW.

He wrote, "UPDATE: I am going to consummate my marriage.... TONIGHT!"

You can see Drake's full tweet below: