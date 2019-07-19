As it was reported earlier, the main event for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live was announced today. The match is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. NXT Superstar "Swerve" Isaiah Scott (who is making his WWE 205 Live debut).

Both Gulak and Scott reacted to the match on Twitter. Scott wrote, "I don't make excuses I make results. #Swerve vs @DrewGulak THIS TUES NIGHT ON @WWE205Live!!!"

The Cruiserweight Champion simply wrote, "Rip and tear until it is done #205Live."

They weren't the only ones to react to the match, Oney Lorcan commented, "MOST INTERESTING." WWE Producer Adam Pearce wrote, "Get Ready" and Cedric Alexander retweeted his tweet and replied, "I NEED TO SEE THIS."

Also announced for Tuesday's 205 Live is a contract signing for the upcoming match between Mike Kanellis and 205 Live General Manager Drave Maverick.

